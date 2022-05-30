Welspun Corp Ltd stays well supported

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 215.15, up 4.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.22% in last one year as compared to a 6.84% jump in NIFTY and a 1.71% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 215.15, up 4.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.81% on the day, quoting at 16648.1. The Sensex is at 55914.75, up 1.88%. Welspun Corp Ltd has gained around 8.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 17.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5211.5, up 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.65 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)