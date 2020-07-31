Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 0.05% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 63.65% to Rs 190.04 crore

Net profit of Welspun Enterprises rose 0.05% to Rs 19.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.65% to Rs 190.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 522.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.190.04522.779.778.7728.6545.0724.7839.1619.8019.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)