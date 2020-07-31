Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 0.05% in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 63.65% to Rs 190.04 croreNet profit of Welspun Enterprises rose 0.05% to Rs 19.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.65% to Rs 190.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 522.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales190.04522.77 -64 OPM %9.778.77 -PBDT28.6545.07 -36 PBT24.7839.16 -37 NP19.8019.79 0
