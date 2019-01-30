Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 177.43% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 49.36% to Rs 446.45 croreNet profit of Welspun Enterprises rose 177.43% to Rs 43.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 15.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 49.36% to Rs 446.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 298.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales446.45298.91 49 OPM %10.203.63 -PBDT46.1026.70 73 PBT43.5020.54 112 NP43.3915.64 177
