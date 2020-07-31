Welterman International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 86.45% to Rs 0.45 croreNet loss of Welterman International reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 86.45% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 99.17% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 64.81% to Rs 2.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.453.32 -86 2.095.94 -65 OPM %-60.008.73 -3.832.02 - PBDT-0.170.41 PL 0.181.36 -87 PBT-0.210.35 PL 0.011.20 -99 NP-0.210.35 PL 0.011.20 -99
