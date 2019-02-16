Welterman International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.98 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 175.00% to Rs 0.99 croreNet profit of Welterman International reported to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 175.00% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.990.36 175 OPM %-5.05-8.33 -PBDT1.01-0.03 LP PBT0.98-0.04 LP NP0.98-0.04 LP
