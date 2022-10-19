Wendt India consolidated net profit rises 24.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.72% to Rs 52.13 crore

Net profit of Wendt India rose 24.38% to Rs 10.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.72% to Rs 52.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.52.1346.6627.5725.6315.3412.8613.4010.7110.008.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

