Wendt India consolidated net profit rises 24.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.72% to Rs 52.13 crore

Net profit of Wendt India rose 24.38% to Rs 10.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.72% to Rs 52.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales52.1346.66 12 OPM %27.5725.63 -PBDT15.3412.86 19 PBT13.4010.71 25 NP10.008.04 24

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 16:10 IST

