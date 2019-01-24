Wendt India consolidated net profit rises 64.85% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Wendt India consolidated net profit rises 73.58% in the September 2018 quarter
Wendt India consolidated net profit rises 135.53% in the June 2018 quarter
Wendt India standalone net profit rises 59.86% in the September 2018 quarter
Wendt India sees rise in profit after tax
Wendt India standalone net profit rises 311.93% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 19.23% to Rs 42.85 croreNet profit of Wendt India rose 64.85% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 42.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 35.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales42.8535.94 19 OPM %21.2418.78 -PBDT9.757.02 39 PBT7.174.45 61 NP5.443.30 65
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU