Wendt India consolidated net profit rises 64.85% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 19.23% to Rs 42.85 crore

Net profit of Wendt India rose 64.85% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 42.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 35.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales42.8535.94 19 OPM %21.2418.78 -PBDT9.757.02 39 PBT7.174.45 61 NP5.443.30 65

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 16:47 IST

