WEP Solutions standalone net profit rises 10.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 40.56% to Rs 19.08 crore

Net profit of WEP Solutions rose 10.00% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 40.56% to Rs 19.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.19.0832.1018.199.913.483.391.221.160.880.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)