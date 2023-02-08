JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit rises 475.69% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

WEP Solutions standalone net profit rises 10.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 40.56% to Rs 19.08 crore

Net profit of WEP Solutions rose 10.00% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 40.56% to Rs 19.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales19.0832.10 -41 OPM %18.199.91 -PBDT3.483.39 3 PBT1.221.16 5 NP0.880.80 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 07:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU