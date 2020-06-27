West Coast Paper Mills consolidated net profit rises 110.81% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 28.00% to Rs 742.87 crore

Net profit of West Coast Paper Mills rose 110.81% to Rs 119.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.00% to Rs 742.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 580.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.13% to Rs 370.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 296.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.96% to Rs 2492.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1979.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

