West Coast Paper Mills consolidated net profit rises 110.81% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 28.00% to Rs 742.87 croreNet profit of West Coast Paper Mills rose 110.81% to Rs 119.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.00% to Rs 742.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 580.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.13% to Rs 370.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 296.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.96% to Rs 2492.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1979.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales742.87580.38 28 2492.851979.15 26 OPM %23.6525.70 -24.7225.82 - PBDT159.81147.60 8 594.87501.68 19 PBT98.2698.44 0 397.02325.65 22 NP119.9356.89 111 370.38296.00 25
