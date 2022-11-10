West Coast Paper Mills consolidated net profit rises 196.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.37% to Rs 1209.97 crore

Net profit of West Coast Paper Mills rose 196.18% to Rs 214.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 72.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.37% to Rs 1209.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 900.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1209.97900.4930.3615.78377.66142.18330.5288.22214.6772.48

