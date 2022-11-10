West Coast Paper Mills consolidated net profit rises 196.18% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 34.37% to Rs 1209.97 crore

Net profit of West Coast Paper Mills rose 196.18% to Rs 214.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 72.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.37% to Rs 1209.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 900.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1209.97900.49 34 OPM %30.3615.78 -PBDT377.66142.18 166 PBT330.5288.22 275 NP214.6772.48 196

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 16:25 IST

