West Coast Paper Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 39.62 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.58% to Rs 301.99 croreNet loss of West Coast Paper Mills reported to Rs 39.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 103.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.58% to Rs 301.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 535.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales301.99535.24 -44 OPM %3.5029.75 -PBDT-3.64163.58 PL PBT-58.73123.82 PL NP-39.62103.52 PL
