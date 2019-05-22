West Leisure Resorts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
West Leisure Resorts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Classic Filament reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Margo Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Landmarc Leisure Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Shikhar Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 98.63% to Rs 0.03 croreNet loss of West Leisure Resorts reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 98.63% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 2.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 96.07% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.032.19 -99 0.092.29 -96 OPM %0104.11 --55.5692.58 - PBDT02.28 -100 -0.052.12 PL PBT02.28 -100 -0.052.12 PL NP-0.012.28 PL -0.052.13 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU