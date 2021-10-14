Westlife Development to add 150-200 stores in next 3-4 years

-
-
Westlife Development unveiled its plans to add another 150-200 stores in the next 3-4 years. The company is looking to invest Rs 800-1000 crore across the business over the next 3-4 years.
This investment will go towards increasing the footprint, menu innovations, strengthening the company's supply chain, increasing its omnichannel presence and elevating consumer experience. All these initiatives are expected to create 6000-8000 direct and indirect jobs in the industry.
