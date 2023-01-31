JUST IN
Indices trade with minor cuts, auto stocks advance
Wheels India consolidated net profit declines 39.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.01% to Rs 1076.48 crore

Net profit of Wheels India declined 39.60% to Rs 11.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.01% to Rs 1076.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1076.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1076.481076.58 0 OPM %3.936.23 -PBDT30.8749.61 -38 PBT13.0324.06 -46 NP11.7019.37 -40

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 14:44 IST

