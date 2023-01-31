Wheels India consolidated net profit declines 39.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.01% to Rs 1076.48 crore

Net profit of Wheels India declined 39.60% to Rs 11.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.01% to Rs 1076.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1076.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1076.481076.583.936.2330.8749.6113.0324.0611.7019.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)