Whirlpool of India standalone net profit rises 13.92% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.74% to Rs 1355.15 crore

Net profit of rose 13.92% to Rs 104.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 91.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 1355.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1257.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.08% to Rs 407.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 350.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.71% to Rs 5397.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4831.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1355.151257.745397.654831.9112.6511.0811.9011.59193.40163.94737.78642.33161.44140.57626.47540.82104.1091.38407.05350.67

