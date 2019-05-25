Whirlpool of India standalone net profit rises 13.92% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.74% to Rs 1355.15 croreNet profit of Whirlpool of India rose 13.92% to Rs 104.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 91.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 1355.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1257.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.08% to Rs 407.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 350.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.71% to Rs 5397.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4831.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1355.151257.74 8 5397.654831.91 12 OPM %12.6511.08 -11.9011.59 - PBDT193.40163.94 18 737.78642.33 15 PBT161.44140.57 15 626.47540.82 16 NP104.1091.38 14 407.05350.67 16
