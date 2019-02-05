JUST IN
Whirlpool of India standalone net profit rises 14.08% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 26.46% to Rs 1211.54 crore

Net profit of Whirlpool of India rose 14.08% to Rs 60.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 53.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 26.46% to Rs 1211.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 958.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1211.54958.01 26 OPM %8.059.30 -PBDT119.12108.20 10 PBT93.9283.36 13 NP60.6253.14 14

