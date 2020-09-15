Windsor Machines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.49 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 61.42% to Rs 29.49 crore

Net loss of Windsor Machines reported to Rs 9.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 11.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 61.42% to Rs 29.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 76.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.29.4976.43-14.925.34-6.604.83-10.201.29-9.4911.52

