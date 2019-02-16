Winsome Yarns reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.36 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 21.73% to Rs 64.73 croreNet loss of Winsome Yarns reported to Rs 5.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 21.73% to Rs 64.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 82.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales64.7382.70 -22 OPM %-2.155.54 -PBDT-1.374.60 PL PBT-5.360.34 PL NP-5.360.34 PL
