Winsome Yarns reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.46 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 51.67% to Rs 42.38 crore

Net Loss of Winsome Yarns reported to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 7.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 51.67% to Rs 42.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 87.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 115.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 17.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 24.86% to Rs 250.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 333.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales42.3887.68 -52 250.25333.03 -25 OPM %-7.50-4.52 --4.21-1.59 - PBDT-2.55-2.96 14 -8.76-3.85 -128 PBT-6.56-7.23 9 -24.86-20.92 -19 NP-6.46-7.23 11 -115.02-17.95 -541

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 16:43 IST

