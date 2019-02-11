Wintac reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.88 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 86.17% to Rs 19.38 croreNet profit of Wintac reported to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 86.17% to Rs 19.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales19.3810.41 86 OPM %31.32-8.36 -PBDT6.67-1.01 LP PBT5.61-1.90 LP NP5.88-0.59 LP
