Winy Commercial & Fiscal Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
BSE to suspend 7 suspected shell firms for failing to cooperate with forensic auditors
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
Winro Commercial (India) standalone net profit rises 19.59% in the December 2018 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 51.56% in the March 2019 quarter
Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit rises 30.88% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of Winy Commercial & Fiscal Services reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.14% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.040.06 -33 0.260.28 -7 OPM %25.000 --580.773.57 - PBDT0.010 0 -1.510.01 PL PBT0.010 0 -1.510.01 PL NP0.010 0 -1.510.01 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU