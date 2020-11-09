Wipro Ltd sees sustained upmove

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 350, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.48% in last one year as compared to a 4.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 41.62% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Wipro Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 350, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.07% on the day, quoting at 12394.2. The Sensex is at 42362.73, up 1.12%. Wipro Ltd has slipped around 7.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21492.25, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 183.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 350.4, up 1.11% on the day. Wipro Ltd is up 36.48% in last one year as compared to a 4.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 41.62% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 22.33 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

