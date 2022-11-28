Wipro Ltd soars 1.13%, Gains for third straight session

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 407.35, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 35.4% in last one year as compared to a 9.01% jump in NIFTY and a 12.5% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Wipro Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 407.35, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 18591.1. The Sensex is at 62628.64, up 0.54%. Wipro Ltd has gained around 5.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30334.6, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 52.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 410.55, up 0.92% on the day. Wipro Ltd is down 35.4% in last one year as compared to a 9.01% jump in NIFTY and a 12.5% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 17.75 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

