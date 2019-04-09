JUST IN
Wires & Fabriks (S.A) gets reaffirmation in ratings for bank facilities

Wires & Fabriks (S.A) announced that CARE Ratings has reviewed the ratings on the bank facilities of the Company as under -

Long-term bank facilities - CARE BBB+; Stable (reaffirmed)
Short term bank facilities - CARE A3+ (reaffirmed)
long term / short term bank facilities - CARE BBB+; Stable / CARE A3+ (reaffirmed)

First Published: Tue, April 09 2019.

