Wires & Fabriks (S.A) standalone net profit rises 51.02% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 0.49% to Rs 28.70 crore

Net profit of (S.A) rose 51.02% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.49% to Rs 28.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.19% to Rs 1.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 105.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 102.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

