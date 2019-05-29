JUST IN
Wires & Fabriks (S.A) standalone net profit rises 51.02% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 0.49% to Rs 28.70 crore

Net profit of Wires & Fabriks (S.A) rose 51.02% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.49% to Rs 28.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.19% to Rs 1.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 105.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 102.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales28.7028.84 0 105.66102.80 3 OPM %13.6612.52 -12.6112.14 - PBDT3.642.70 35 11.9110.13 18 PBT1.03-0.07 LP 1.740.18 867 NP0.740.49 51 1.270.84 51

Wed, May 29 2019

