JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit rises 353.85% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Wockhardt reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.52 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 48.83% to Rs 467.40 crore

Net loss of Wockhardt reported to Rs 33.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 172.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 48.83% to Rs 467.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 913.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 81.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 68.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.21% to Rs 2149.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2477.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales467.40913.34 -49 2149.952477.29 -13 OPM %-1.7835.99 -4.0113.03 - PBDT-47.28297.11 PL -53.52210.16 PL PBT-82.73269.87 PL -175.43103.92 PL NP-33.52172.44 PL -81.8968.66 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 07 2019. 17:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU