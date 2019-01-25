JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Vakrangee approves change in directorate
Business Standard

Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit rises 122.02% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 19.14% to Rs 76.05 crore

Net profit of Wonderla Holidays rose 122.02% to Rs 14.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 19.14% to Rs 76.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 63.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales76.0563.83 19 OPM %39.1729.86 -PBDT32.3320.32 59 PBT22.4710.54 113 NP14.526.54 122

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 16:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements