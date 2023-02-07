JUST IN
Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit rises 755.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 134.32% to Rs 113.20 crore

Net profit of Wonderla Holidays rose 755.82% to Rs 38.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 134.32% to Rs 113.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 48.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales113.2048.31 134 OPM %49.8629.50 -PBDT60.9315.98 281 PBT52.396.49 707 NP38.944.55 756

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 17:35 IST

