Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit rises 755.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 134.32% to Rs 113.20 crore

Net profit of Wonderla Holidays rose 755.82% to Rs 38.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 134.32% to Rs 113.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 48.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.113.2048.3149.8629.5060.9315.9852.396.4938.944.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)