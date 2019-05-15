JUST IN
Shah Construction Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit rises 89.95% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.31% to Rs 60.58 crore

Net profit of Wonderla Holidays rose 89.95% to Rs 6.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.31% to Rs 60.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.92% to Rs 55.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.19% to Rs 281.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 270.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales60.5854.92 10 281.81270.49 4 OPM %29.5027.93 -40.5732.98 - PBDT20.7716.53 26 123.5495.75 29 PBT10.896.74 62 84.0359.24 42 NP6.993.68 90 55.4138.50 44

