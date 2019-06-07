Woodsvilla reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net Loss of Woodsvilla reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 30.85% to Rs 0.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.050.100.650.940-50.0013.857.450-0.050.100.07-0.03-0.060.010-0.04-0.0600

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)