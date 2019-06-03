Worth Investment & Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.08 croreNet Loss of Worth Investment & Trading Company reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 and also during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 47.37% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.080.04 100 0.280.19 47 OPM %-75.000 -10.7115.79 - PBDT-0.060 0 0.030.03 0 PBT-0.060 0 0.030.03 0 NP-0.06-0.01 -500 0.020.02 0
