Worth Investment & Trading Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 129.69% to Rs 1.47 crore

Net profit of Worth Investment & Trading Company remain constant at Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 129.69% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.470.6482.3132.810.210.210.210.210.210.21

