Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 5.72% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.68% to Rs 78.93 croreNet profit of Worth Peripherals rose 5.72% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.68% to Rs 78.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 74.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales78.9374.69 6 OPM %10.609.93 -PBDT8.387.94 6 PBT6.906.29 10 NP4.254.02 6
