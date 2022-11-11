Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 5.72% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.68% to Rs 78.93 crore

Net profit of Worth Peripherals rose 5.72% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.68% to Rs 78.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 74.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.78.9374.6910.609.938.387.946.906.294.254.02

