Worth Peripherals standalone net profit declines 32.04% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 24.54% in the June 2022 quarter
Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 5.72% in the September 2022 quarter
Rashi Peripherals recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' for second year
NCC bags orders worth Rs 3601 cr in December
Worth Investment & Trading Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 17.96% to Rs 48.41 croreNet profit of Worth Peripherals declined 32.04% to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.96% to Rs 48.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales48.4159.01 -18 OPM %12.727.51 -PBDT7.5410.89 -31 PBT6.329.66 -35 NP4.927.24 -32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU