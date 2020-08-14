WPIL consolidated net profit rises 145.90% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.76% to Rs 201.98 crore

Net profit of WPIL rose 145.90% to Rs 6.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 2.76% to Rs 201.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 196.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.201.98196.559.513.4316.815.099.75-3.396.592.68

