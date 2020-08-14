JUST IN
H.G. Infra Engineering consolidated net profit declines 47.43% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

WPIL consolidated net profit rises 145.90% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.76% to Rs 201.98 crore

Net profit of WPIL rose 145.90% to Rs 6.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 2.76% to Rs 201.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 196.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales201.98196.55 3 OPM %9.513.43 -PBDT16.815.09 230 PBT9.75-3.39 LP NP6.592.68 146

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 16:18 IST

