WPIL consolidated net profit rises 145.90% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.76% to Rs 201.98 croreNet profit of WPIL rose 145.90% to Rs 6.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 2.76% to Rs 201.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 196.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales201.98196.55 3 OPM %9.513.43 -PBDT16.815.09 230 PBT9.75-3.39 LP NP6.592.68 146
