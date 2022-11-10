Xchanging Solutions consolidated net profit declines 36.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.41% to Rs 43.39 croreNet profit of Xchanging Solutions declined 36.20% to Rs 12.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.41% to Rs 43.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales43.3941.96 3 OPM %31.3930.84 -PBDT16.7414.85 13 PBT16.5914.62 13 NP12.0018.81 -36
