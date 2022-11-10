Xchanging Solutions consolidated net profit declines 36.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.41% to Rs 43.39 crore

Net profit of Xchanging Solutions declined 36.20% to Rs 12.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.41% to Rs 43.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.43.3941.9631.3930.8416.7414.8516.5914.6212.0018.81

