JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Gabriel India standalone net profit rises 46.75% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Xchanging Solutions consolidated net profit declines 36.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 3.41% to Rs 43.39 crore

Net profit of Xchanging Solutions declined 36.20% to Rs 12.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.41% to Rs 43.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales43.3941.96 3 OPM %31.3930.84 -PBDT16.7414.85 13 PBT16.5914.62 13 NP12.0018.81 -36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 15:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU