XL Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Insurer AXA raises profit targets in wake of $15 billion XL deal
TransCanada sees Keystone XL decision by first quarter, posts surge in profit
Trump slams U.S. judge's decision to halt Keystone XL pipeline
U.S. judge halts Keystone XL oil pipeline in blow to Trump, Trudeau
Marsh & McLennan to pay $5.7 billion for British insurance broker JLT
-
Sales decline 83.33% to Rs 0.04 croreNet Loss of XL Energy reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 83.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.040.24 -83 OPM %-400.00-95.83 -PBDT-0.16-0.23 30 PBT-0.18-0.26 31 NP-0.19-0.26 27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU