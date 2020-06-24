XPRO India consolidated net profit declines 27.35% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
MPS consolidated net profit declines 58.27% in the March 2020 quarter
MOIL consolidated net profit declines 90.35% in the March 2020 quarter
Bosch consolidated net profit declines 80.35% in the March 2020 quarter
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical consolidated net profit declines 27.35% in the March 2020 quarter
Camlin Fine Sciences consolidated net profit declines 63.27% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 0.62% to Rs 107.11 croreNet profit of XPRO India declined 27.35% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.62% to Rs 107.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 106.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 82.76% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.32% to Rs 354.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 346.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales107.11106.45 1 354.84346.79 2 OPM %8.439.68 -8.367.64 - PBDT4.845.51 -12 12.6214.20 -11 PBT1.792.50 -28 0.411.51 -73 NP1.782.45 -27 0.402.32 -83
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU