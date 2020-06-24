XPRO India consolidated net profit declines 27.35% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.62% to Rs 107.11 crore

Net profit of XPRO India declined 27.35% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.62% to Rs 107.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 106.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 82.76% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.32% to Rs 354.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 346.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

107.11106.45354.84346.798.439.688.367.644.845.5112.6214.201.792.500.411.511.782.450.402.32

