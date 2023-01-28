Yaari Digital Integrated Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.41 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Yaari Digital Integrated Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 32.27 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Esquire Money Guarantees reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter
Mrugesh Trading reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Yaari Digital Integrated Services reported to Rs 7.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 60.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales044.46 -100 OPM %0-100.34 -PBDT-7.59-54.79 86 PBT-7.89-60.62 87 NP-7.41-60.92 88
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU