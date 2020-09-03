Yamini Investment Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Yamini Investment Company reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
