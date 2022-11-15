Yamini Investment Company standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.23% to Rs 1.19 crore

Net profit of Yamini Investment Company rose 800.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.23% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.190.888.40-5.680.240.040.240.030.180.02

