Yamini Investment Company standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.23% to Rs 1.19 croreNet profit of Yamini Investment Company rose 800.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.23% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.190.88 35 OPM %8.40-5.68 -PBDT0.240.04 500 PBT0.240.03 700 NP0.180.02 800
