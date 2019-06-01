Yamuna Syndicate standalone net profit declines 54.12% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 8.36% to Rs 13.82 crore

Net profit of Yamuna Syndicate declined 54.12% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.36% to Rs 13.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 67.98% to Rs 3.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.37% to Rs 66.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

13.8215.0866.2555.972.970.992.632.302.695.554.2511.712.685.534.1911.652.455.343.5010.93

