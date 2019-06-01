Yamuna Syndicate standalone net profit declines 54.12% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Twin bombing kills 24 in Syria's Idlib: monitor
Regime bombardment kills 17 civilians in Syria's Idlib: Monitor
Syria: 22 security personnel killed in encounter with Al-Qaeda linked group
Russian air raids kill 13 civilians in Syria: monitor
Qaeda-linked Syria group kills 21 regime forces: monitor
-
Sales decline 8.36% to Rs 13.82 croreNet profit of Yamuna Syndicate declined 54.12% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.36% to Rs 13.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 67.98% to Rs 3.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.37% to Rs 66.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales13.8215.08 -8 66.2555.97 18 OPM %2.970.99 -2.632.30 - PBDT2.695.55 -52 4.2511.71 -64 PBT2.685.53 -52 4.1911.65 -64 NP2.455.34 -54 3.5010.93 -68
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU