Yash Chemex consolidated net profit declines 38.71% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 79.31% to Rs 4.19 crore

Net profit of Yash Chemex declined 38.71% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 79.31% to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.1920.258.353.160.610.810.570.770.190.31

