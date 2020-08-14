Yash Chemex consolidated net profit declines 38.71% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 79.31% to Rs 4.19 croreNet profit of Yash Chemex declined 38.71% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 79.31% to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.1920.25 -79 OPM %8.353.16 -PBDT0.610.81 -25 PBT0.570.77 -26 NP0.190.31 -39
