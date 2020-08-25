Yash Management & Satelite reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Atul consolidated net profit rises 26.61% in the March 2020 quarter
Manor Estates & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit declines 73.99% in the March 2020 quarter
Integra Garments & Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.98 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Yash Management & Satelite reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU