Yasho Industries consolidated net profit declines 27.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.11% to Rs 148.88 crore

Net profit of Yasho Industries declined 27.74% to Rs 10.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.11% to Rs 148.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 163.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.148.88163.8115.5615.6522.9624.4017.7818.0510.4714.49

