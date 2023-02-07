Yasho Industries consolidated net profit declines 27.74% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 9.11% to Rs 148.88 crore

Net profit of Yasho Industries declined 27.74% to Rs 10.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.11% to Rs 148.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 163.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales148.88163.81 -9 OPM %15.5615.65 -PBDT22.9624.40 -6 PBT17.7818.05 -1 NP10.4714.49 -28

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 17:15 IST

