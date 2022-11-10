Yashraj Containeurs standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 80.07% to Rs 1.10 crore

Net profit of Yashraj Containeurs rose 800.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 80.07% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.105.52-47.270.720.480.090.450.050.450.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)