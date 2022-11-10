JUST IN
Yashraj Containeurs standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 80.07% to Rs 1.10 crore

Net profit of Yashraj Containeurs rose 800.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 80.07% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.105.52 -80 OPM %-47.270.72 -PBDT0.480.09 433 PBT0.450.05 800 NP0.450.05 800

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 17:53 IST

