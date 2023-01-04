Yes Bank advances rises 11.7% YoY in Q3 FY23

The private bank said its net advances rose 11.7% year-on-year and 2.4% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 196,826 crore in 31 December 2022.

Yes Bank's net advances stood at Rs 192,235 crore in 30 September 2022 and Rs 176,241 crore as on 31 December 2021.

Gross retail disbursements stood at Rs 12,189 crore as on 31 December 2022 as against Rs 9,313 crore as on 31 December 2021 and Rs 12,563 crore as on 30 September 2022.

The private bank's deposits increased by 15.9% YoY and 6.8% QoQ to Rs 213,608 crore as on 31 December 2022. Certificate of Deposits (CDs) stood at Rs 3,236 crore as on 31 December 2022.

CASA stood at Rs 63,927 crore, up 14.2% YoY as against Rs 55,997 crore posted in the same quarter last year. CASA to total deposit ratio stood at 30.4% as on 31 December 2022 as against 31.2% as on 31 December 2021 and 31.3% as on 30 September 2022.

Credit to Deposit ratio was at 89.7% as on 31 December 2022 as against 95.6% as on 31 December 2021 and 96.1% as on 30 September 2022. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) stood at 119.5% as on 31 December 2022 as against 130% as on 31 December 2021 and 105% as on 30 September 2022.

Average quarterly LCR was at 113.3% as on 31 December 2022 as against 123.8% as on 31 December 2021 and 116.1% as on 30 September 2022.

Yes Bank is a full service commercial bank providing a complete range of products, services and technology driven digital offerings, catering to corporate, MSME & retail customers. Its net profit jumped 76.8% to Rs 266.43 crore on 12.1% decline in total income to Rs 5,632 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of Yes Bank were down 2.04% at Rs 21.60 on BSE.

