Yes Bank Ltd soars 1.02%, Gains for third straight session

Yes Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 14.9, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 46.88% in last one year as compared to a 55.32% gain in NIFTY and a 55.45% gain in the Nifty Private Bank index.

Yes Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 14.9, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 14838.1. The Sensex is at 49675.92, up 1.5%. Yes Bank Ltd has dropped around 8.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Yes Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17451.75, up 2.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 500.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 974.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

