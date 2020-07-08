Yes Bank's board approves fund raising via FPO

Yes Bank on Tuesday (7 July 2020) announced that the capital raising committee of the board of directors has approved raising funds by way of a further public offering (FPO).

"The Capital Raising Committee of the Board of Directors of the Bank ("CRC"), at its meeting held earlier today i.e., July 7, 2020, has approved raising funds by way of a further public offering," Yes Bank said in a statement.

It added that the committee would meet "on or after July 10, 2020" to consider and approve the price band and discount if any as permitted under SEBI regulations.

Shares of Yes Bank fell 1.36% to Rs 25.40 on the BSE. It has traded in the range of range of 24.30 and 25.45 so far during the day.

The bank reported a net profit of Rs 2628.61 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against a net loss of Rs 1506.64 crore in Q4 March 2019. Total income rose 44.4% YoY to Rs 12,115.53 crore during the quarter.

Yes Bank is a full service commercial bank' providing a complete range of products, services and technology driven digital offerings, catering to corporate, MSME & retail customers.

