Yes Bank update on promoter group entity Morgan Credits

Morgan Credits redeems NCDs aggregating Rs 792 croreYes Bank announced that Morgan Credits, part of the Promoter Group of Yes Bank has today PREPAID a substantial portion of its outstanding Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs). These NCDs were subscribed by various schemes of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Company (RNAM) and is the ONLY borrowing of Morgan Credits. The total prepayment (including interest) to RNAM is now Rs 792 crore, well ahead of the NCDs scheduled maturity date of April 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU